Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 4.5 %

NEP stock opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $2.24. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.84%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.