Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STWD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of STWD stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The firm had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

