Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.19% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 78,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 99,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the period.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.24.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

