Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 294.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 217.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 275,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after buying an additional 188,792 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on INVH. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Shares of INVH opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

