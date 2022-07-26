Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 18,197 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 136.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 27,226 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after buying an additional 229,610 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE OHI opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.