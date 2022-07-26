Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 279 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive Trading Up 1.3 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

