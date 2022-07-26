Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,314 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,769.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

