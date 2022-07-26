Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,720 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,440 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after buying an additional 931,440 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,718,000. CQS US LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 885,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 335,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BHP Group by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after purchasing an additional 287,063 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BHP Group Stock Performance
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BHP Group Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.