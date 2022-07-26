SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $500.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $557.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $582.34.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SIVB opened at $391.16 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $355.37 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.