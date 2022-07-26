SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $900.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $582.34.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $391.16 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $355.37 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $429.01 and a 200-day moving average of $519.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $346,160,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after buying an additional 370,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,140,000 after purchasing an additional 246,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 67.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 240,526 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

