T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after acquiring an additional 195,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 202,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,304,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $615,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.14.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $134.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

