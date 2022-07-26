Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 196,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 112,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKT. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Insider Activity at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SKT opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 363.65%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

