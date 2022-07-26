Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.75.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of THC stock opened at $62.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.40. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
