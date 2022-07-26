Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $62.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.40. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $543,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

