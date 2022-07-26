Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at SVB Leerink

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.75.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $62.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.