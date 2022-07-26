The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

NYSE ALL opened at $116.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

