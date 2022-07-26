The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 74,422 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.42.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

