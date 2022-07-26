TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,654 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,763,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in TopBuild by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,795,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,368,000 after purchasing an additional 31,188 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in TopBuild by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,535,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,770,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TopBuild by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TopBuild by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD opened at $189.23 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.34 and a 200-day moving average of $198.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.48.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

