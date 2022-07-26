Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 375 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $5,063,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 72,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $453.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.14 and a 200-day moving average of $174.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.