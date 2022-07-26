TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of TravelCenters of America worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TA. TheStreet upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

TravelCenters of America Stock Performance

NASDAQ TA opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $584.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

