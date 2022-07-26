Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.12% of Tredegar worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TG. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Tredegar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tredegar by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Tredegar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Tredegar by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tredegar Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

Tredegar Dividend Announcement

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is 24.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tredegar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

