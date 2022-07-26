Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

