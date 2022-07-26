United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in United Airlines by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

