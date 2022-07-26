United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after buying an additional 3,494,508 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 215.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,101,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,045,000 after buying an additional 752,373 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,406,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,525,000 after buying an additional 334,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 524.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 196,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 164,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

