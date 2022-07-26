United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $10.15 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,921 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.9% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.6 %

MSFT opened at $258.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.34 and its 200 day moving average is $282.36.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.90.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

