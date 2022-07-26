United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on URI. Citigroup cut their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.20.

Shares of URI opened at $277.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

