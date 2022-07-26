Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

VG stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.46 and a beta of 0.60. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

