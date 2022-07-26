VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of VOXX International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $207.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $163.88 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,370,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,551,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other VOXX International news, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle acquired 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,179.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beat Kahli acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,551,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 288,997 shares of company stock worth $2,243,913. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VOXX International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VOXX International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in VOXX International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 191,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in VOXX International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 184,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.