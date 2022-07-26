Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.38.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 130,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 48,422 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 597.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,244,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 1,066,475 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

