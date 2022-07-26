WEC Energy Group (WEC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. WEC Energy Group has set its FY22 guidance at $4.34-4.38 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.82-0.84 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $98.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.12. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $190,149.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,677,000 after acquiring an additional 410,082 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,266,000 after acquiring an additional 141,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.60.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

