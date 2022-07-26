Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 160,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 96,630 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

