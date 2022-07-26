Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 207.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.94.

Wix.com stock opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $307.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

