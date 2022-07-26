XML Financial LLC Has $10.93 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

XML Financial LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.3% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 3.0 %

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

