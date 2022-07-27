10,154 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

BFAM opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.38 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

