107,998 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 107,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.5 %

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.91. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

