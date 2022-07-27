180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) fell 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.11. 78,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 378,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded 180 Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

180 Life Sciences Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ATNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 79,338 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Life Sciences

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

