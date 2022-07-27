2,101 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 272,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 86,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $826,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND stock opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.22. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $112.25.

