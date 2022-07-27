25,714 Shares in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,714 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KB. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KB stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KB. StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

