3,193 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $199,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $218,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $326.71 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $13.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous None dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.83.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

