32,436 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ambarella at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $8,046,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.95.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,335.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

