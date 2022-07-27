59,001 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 68,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 22,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 34.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,377 shares of company stock worth $8,824,237 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Horizon Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

First Horizon stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.