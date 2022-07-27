6,685 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price target on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.30.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average of $155.32. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

