73,464 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7,923.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $27.16.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.