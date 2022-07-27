8,683 Shares in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

IYM opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $110.35 and a 12-month high of $154.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.59.

