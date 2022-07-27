Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Acme United Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of ACU opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.92.
About Acme United
