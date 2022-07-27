Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Mark S. Garfield Sells 132 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $379.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.13. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 472 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

