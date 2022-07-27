Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Position Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $182.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.97 and its 200-day moving average is $204.95. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

