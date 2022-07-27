Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

AEIS opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $106.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

