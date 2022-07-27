Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $2,259,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

