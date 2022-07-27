Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.41.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
AMD stock opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Featured Stories
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
