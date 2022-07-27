Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.07.

Several brokerages have commented on AEG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aegon from €5.60 ($5.71) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.10) to €5.30 ($5.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aegon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEG opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.22.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

